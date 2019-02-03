202
Home » Washington, DC News » Early morning shooting leaves…

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Northeast DC

By Dan Friedell February 3, 2019 6:43 pm 02/03/2019 06:43pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast D.C. Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Michael Bernard Wells, 59, died of multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. on the 500 block of 60th Street N.E.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 2:48 a.m. and found Wells. He was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information related to this or another case should 202-727-9099, or leave an anonymous text message at 50411.

See the map below for the location of where Wells was shot.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime fatal shooting Latest News Local News Michael Bernard Wells Northeast DC shooting Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots celebrated in Boston after another Super Bowl win. See photos of Tuesday’s parade.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500