Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast D.C. Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Michael Bernard Wells, 59, died of multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. on the 500 block of 60th Street N.E.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 2:48 a.m. and found Wells. He was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information related to this or another case should 202-727-9099, or leave an anonymous text message at 50411.

See the map below for the location of where Wells was shot.



