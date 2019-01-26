Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Capitol Hill swim coach

Almost two years since a Capitol Hill Swim coach was shot, a man has been arrested for his death.

Twenty-four-year-old Zaan Scott was shot on April 9, 2017 on the 1300 block of Southern Avenue SE. Police found him with a gunshot wound around 9 p.m., and he was taken to the hospital.

The Washington Post reported that the bullet lodged near his spine, shattering a part of his vertebrae and severing half of his spinal cord; and doctors left the bullet where it was because it was too dangerous to remove.

He died more than a month later, on May 17, 2017, from complications of his injury, and the medical examiner ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Christopher Green, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder.

Scott was a coach at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center, where he taught beginners how to swim, The Washington Post reported.

