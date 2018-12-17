String of robberies lead to multiple arrests in DC

After a string of robberies, D.C. police are encouraging people to use Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions from online apps like Craigslist and Offer-Up.

WASHINGTON — Several arrests have been made in multiple, unrelated robberies spanning the last two weeks, D.C. police announced Sunday.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, 34-year-old Michael Robinson was arrested for attempting to commit a robbery in the 2200 block of New York Avenue NE. According to police, Robinson entered a building and announced a robbery, but then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

On Monday, Dec.10, 23-year-old Carl Harris, of Southwest, was arrested for armed robbery. According to police, Harris approached a victim in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, brandished a handgun and demanded property, which the victim handed over. Harris was later apprehended by police.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Lee Andre Harris, 54, was arrested for violent robbery in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, after Harris assaulted a victim and seized their property.

Later that morning, 36-year-old Elana Jennings-Lotter was arrested after she approached a victim who was sitting on their car in the 1800 block of Kendall Street NE. According to police, Jennings-Lotter snatched property from the victim and fled the scene, but was later apprehended by police.

In the afternoon on Dec. 12, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in the 3700 block of Jay Street NE. Around 2 p.m., three suspects approached a victim inside an apartment complex. One suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim turn over their property, which they did. The suspects fled the scene but were later stopped by police.

Later that night around 9 p.m., a different group of suspects approached a victim on the 3500 block of Albemarle Street NW. The suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, was picked up by police and charged with violent robbery.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on two counts of violent robbery, relating to two separate incidents on Northwest. Both cases remain under investigation.

D.C. police are encouraging people to use Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions from online apps like Craigslist and Offer-Up. More information about the Safe Exchange Zones can be found on their website.

