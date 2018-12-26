Man wounded in Southeast DC shooting

The Northeast D.C. man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have no description of any suspects.

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Southeast while sitting in a vehicle, police said.

Two other passengers told police that the victim, Darryl O’Brien, was in the back seat talking with them in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street Southeast when someone shot at the vehicle around 4:30 p.m.

The two ducked when they heard the shots, they told police. They later turned around and saw O’Brien slumped in the back bleeding. He was taken to a hospital.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, but police had no description of any suspects.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.