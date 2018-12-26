202.5
Man wounded in Southeast DC shooting

By Jack Pointer December 26, 2018 10:59 am 12/26/2018 10:59am
WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Southeast while sitting in a vehicle, police said.

Two other passengers told police that the victim, Darryl O’Brien, was in the back seat talking with them in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street Southeast when someone shot at the vehicle around 4:30 p.m.

The two ducked when they heard the shots, they told police. They later turned around and saw O’Brien slumped in the back bleeding. He was taken to a hospital.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, but police had no description of any suspects.

