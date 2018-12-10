202.5
DC to settle lawsuit alleging ‘invasive’ police body probe

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 3:15 am 12/10/2018 03:15am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is settling a lawsuit with a black man who accused a D.C. police officer of repeatedly probing his anal cavity during a weapons search.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced last week that Washington admits no wrongdoing and will pay an undisclosed amount to M.B. Cottingham. The ACLU and the 40-year-old Cottingham sued police in July over the September 2017 search by Officer Sean Lojacono, who denies inappropriately touching Cottingham.

Video shows Lojacono’s repeatedly searching Cottingham’s groin area. No weapons were found, and Cottingham wasn’t arrested or charged.

The lawsuit accused Lojacono of violating Cottingham’s Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches. Police have said Lojacono will be fired. He is fighting the planned termination and remains on administrative leave.

