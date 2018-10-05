202
Home » Washington, DC News » 'Without any warfare,' Viking…

‘Without any warfare,’ Viking ship invades Wharf — and is open for tours

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP October 5, 2018 8:36 pm 10/05/2018 08:36pm
16 Shares

WASHINGTON — These Vikings come in peace.

The Norwegian Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre — “a reconstruction of what the Norse Sagas refer to as a ‘Great ship'” — will be docked at The Wharf’s Transit Pier through Oct. 15.

“We have taken Washington, without any warfare,” owner Sigurd Aase joked.

Aase hopes visiting the ship will inspire people “to reflect” and leave them curious about Vikings and Scandinavia.

Why build the ship and take it on tour for people to see? Aase said it was one of his daydreams when he was young. “In my opinion, everyone should try to realize one or a few of their daydreams,” he said. “Small or big, it doesn’t matter.”

Ticket prices for deck tours are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. A family pack of two adults and up to three kids is $30.

When the Draken came up the Potomac River to dock at the Southwest D.C. waterfront, the wind was coming from the wrong direction for its bright crimson sail to be unfurled. The sail might be put up however, if the wind is right when the Draken leaves town the evening of Oct. 15.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Draken Harald Hafagre kristi king Local News The Wharf viking ship Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
Today in History: Oct. 6
Indonesia copes with humanitarian crisis
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin