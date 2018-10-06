6 transported, drugstore building struck in series of Northeast DC crashes

In one crash, six people were taken to a hospital in a multivehicle crash, and in another crash, a box truck struck a drugstore. Both crashes happened in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., travel lanes were shut down on New York Avenue between First Street and Florida Avenue in Northeast due to a multivehicle crash. Six vehicles were involved, and six people were transported to the hospital.

Crash with multiple injuries 1st St and NY Ave NE. 6 vehicles involved. #DCsBravest transporting 6 Pts, 2 of whom have potentially serious injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 4, 2018

D.C. police advised drivers to find alternate routes, such as North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue. The Department of Public Works arrived to clean up debris and fuel spill.

At around 8:30 p.m., a box truck struck a Rite-Aid building on 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. D.C. Fire and EMS said that there were no injuries, and an assessment shows that there was no structural damage.

Vehicle stuck commercial building 14th St & R.I. Ave NE. Box truck struck Rite-Aid. No injuries. #DCsBravest assessing damage, which appears to be non structural in nature. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 4, 2018

Below are the areas where the crashes happened.



