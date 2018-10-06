202
6 transported, drugstore building struck in series of Northeast DC crashes

By Abigail Constantino October 3, 2018 10:57 pm 10/03/2018 10:57pm
A multivehicle crash closes lanes on New York Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (WTOP/Chris Cichon)

WASHINGTON — In one crash, six people were taken to a hospital in a multivehicle crash, and in another crash, a box truck struck a drugstore. Both crashes happened in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., travel lanes were shut down on New York Avenue between First Street and Florida Avenue in Northeast due to a multivehicle crash. Six vehicles were involved, and six people were transported to the hospital.

D.C. police advised drivers to find alternate routes, such as North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue. The Department of Public Works arrived to clean up debris and fuel spill.

At around 8:30 p.m., a box truck struck a Rite-Aid building on 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. D.C. Fire and EMS said that there were no injuries, and an assessment shows that there was no structural damage.

Below are the areas where the crashes happened.

crashes Local News Northeast DC Transportation News Washington, DC News
