‘I will never, ever forget you’: Woman thanks DC firefighter who helped save her life

A D.C. senior who was rescued from the Capper Senior Housing complex fire got the chance to thank the firefighter who helped guide her to safety.

WASHINGTON — When Bettye Carter first met firefighter Da’Von McRae, she was terrified. Then he helped save her life.

Carter is a resident at the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments, in the 900 block of 5th St SE. Wednesday, 10 seniors were sent to the hospital after the facility caught fire.

Firefighter Da’Von McRae of D.C. Fire and EMS and Carter’s first encounter was captured on Twitter video.

#DCsBravest are making rescues and evacuating occupants from 2 Alarm fire 900 5th Street SE. Now have fire4th & 5th floors and thru roof. pic.twitter.com/AYlGnJ6REK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 19, 2018

McRae helped Carter out of her fourth floor window, as flames raged in the attic overhead and heavy smoke clouded the hallways.

The firefighter safely and slowly guided Carter down a portable ladder that was leaning against the brick building.

On Sunday, Carter and her family stopped by the firehouse, to personally thank McRae.

“I was scared to death,” said McRae, as she had the chance to meet the firefighter. “I will never, ever forget you.”

Carter reached into her purse, and handed McRae a card she had written.

McRae’s father was also a D.C. firefighter. Kevin McRae died in the line of duty in May 2015.

Bettye Carter reunites with Firefighter Da’Von McRae, who safely guided her 4 stories down a portable ladder at the Capper Senior Housing complex fire. Firefighter McRae is the son of Lt. Kevin McRae, who lost his life in the line of duty May 6th, 2015. pic.twitter.com/BlbOhtm2Ix — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 23, 2018

