‘I will never, ever forget you’: Woman thanks DC firefighter who helped save her life

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 24, 2018 8:00 am 09/24/2018 08:00am
Ten seniors received minor injuries in the Sept. 19 fire at Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing building at 900 Fifth St. SE in D.C. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WASHINGTON — When Bettye Carter first met firefighter Da’Von McRae, she was terrified. Then he helped save her life.

Carter is a resident at the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments, in the 900 block of 5th St SE. Wednesday, 10 seniors were sent to the hospital after the facility caught fire.

Firefighter Da’Von McRae of D.C. Fire and EMS and Carter’s first encounter was captured on Twitter video.

McRae helped Carter out of her fourth floor window, as flames raged in the attic overhead and heavy smoke clouded the hallways.

The firefighter safely and slowly guided Carter down a portable ladder that was leaning against the brick building.

On Sunday, Carter and her family stopped by the firehouse, to personally thank McRae.

“I was scared to death,” said McRae, as she had the chance to meet the firefighter. “I will never, ever forget you.”

Carter reached into her purse, and handed McRae a card she had written.

McRae’s father was also a D.C. firefighter. Kevin McRae died in the line of duty in May 2015.

Topics:
