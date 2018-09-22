202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC changes course on…

DC changes course on custody for public marijuana use

By Madeleine Simon September 22, 2018 10:08 am 09/22/2018 10:08am
30 Shares
FILE - This April 6, 2018 file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

WASHINGTON — People caught smoking pot in public in D.C. will now get a citation instead of being taken into custody, thanks to a policy change announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham on Friday.

Citing public marijuana smokers instead of custodial arrests was already an option available to D.C. police, but the new rule mandates it in an effort to cut back on the number of people in custody.

Under the new procedure, people receiving a citation must go to a police station for booking within 15 days. At that point, they can either pay a $25 fine or go to court.

Related Stories

“We cherish the trust we have built between residents and the police,” Bowser said in a release. “This policy will reduce the number of people who are taken into custody and allow us to better focus our efforts and resources on building a safer, stronger D.C.”

Juveniles, people with outstanding warrants or others deemed by officers to be a threat to themselves or someone else will not be eligible for the new, more lenient procedure.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham DC Mayor Muriel Bowser legal marijuana Local News madeleine simon marijuana policy Washington, DC News weed weed in public
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500