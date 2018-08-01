Potential buyers have until 1:07 p.m. Thursday to place bids. If someone bids in the last second or two, the auction item’s availability will automatically extend. When the bidding process is completely quiet for 60 seconds, the last entry will be the winner.
As of midday Wednesday, a 10-foot wide crystal chandelier had a bid of $1.80, a framed wall mirror as big as a wall had a bid of $42.50, a bid on eight gold leather bar stools was $96 and a bid for one of the LCD TVs was $60.
An Art Deco clock that sits atop the shoulders of two Atlas-like figures had a bid of $661.30. The Beaux-Arts 1918 marble and brass caged registration desk had a bid of $247.50.
“We’ve sold so many pieces like this over the years — this is one of the last pieces of old, old Washington that’s still around,” he said.
The $50 million renovation project for the W, formerly known as the Hotel Washington, will happen in stages, and there will be more auctions in the future.
“There’s a lot more to come on another date,” Rasmus said.