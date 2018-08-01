202
Own a piece of old DC: W Hotel auctions off unique, antique items (Photos)

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP August 1, 2018 12:32 pm 08/01/2018 12:32pm
WASHINGTON —  From antique chandeliers to an ornate 1918 registration desk, couches and flat screen TVs — items from the W Hotel, in Washington, are being auctioned online.

“There is no minimum reserve. We’re going to start everything at zero and it brings what it brings,” said Christopher Rasmus, of Rasmus Auctions.

W Washington hotel in downtown DC to undergo $50M facelift

Marriott International will start a $50 million, top-to-bottom renovation of its W Washington D.C. The renovations will be completed in 2019. See photos.
Potential buyers have until 1:07 p.m. Thursday to place bids. If someone bids in the last second or two, the auction item’s availability will automatically extend. When the bidding process is completely quiet for 60 seconds, the last entry will be the winner.

As of midday Wednesday, a 10-foot wide crystal chandelier had a bid of $1.80, a framed wall mirror as big as a wall had a bid of $42.50, a bid on eight gold leather bar stools was $96 and a bid for one of the LCD TVs was $60.

An Art Deco clock that sits atop the shoulders of two Atlas-like figures had a bid of $661.30. The Beaux-Arts 1918 marble and brass caged registration desk had a bid of $247.50.

“We’ve sold so many pieces like this over the years — this is one of the last pieces of old, old Washington that’s still around,” he said.

The $50 million renovation project for the W, formerly known as the Hotel Washington, will happen in stages, and there will be more auctions in the future.

“There’s a lot more to come on another date,” Rasmus said.

Place your bid online.

