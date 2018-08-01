The W Hotel is selling off items dating back to its opening in 1918 as the Hotel Washington. Have a look at photos of what's available, and find out how you can bid.

WASHINGTON — From antique chandeliers to an ornate 1918 registration desk, couches and flat screen TVs — items from the W Hotel, in Washington, are being auctioned online.

“There is no minimum reserve. We’re going to start everything at zero and it brings what it brings,” said Christopher Rasmus, of Rasmus Auctions.

Potential buyers have until 1:07 p.m. Thursday to place bids. If someone bids in the last second or two, the auction item’s availability will automatically extend. When the bidding process is completely quiet for 60 seconds, the last entry will be the winner.

As of midday Wednesday, a 10-foot wide crystal chandelier had a bid of $1.80, a framed wall mirror as big as a wall had a bid of $42.50, a bid on eight gold leather bar stools was $96 and a bid for one of the LCD TVs was $60.

An Art Deco clock that sits atop the shoulders of two Atlas-like figures had a bid of $661.30. The Beaux-Arts 1918 marble and brass caged registration desk had a bid of $247.50.

“We’ve sold so many pieces like this over the years — this is one of the last pieces of old, old Washington that’s still around,” he said.

Hotel Washington’s 1918 registration desk. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions)

The $50 million renovation project for the W, formerly known as the Hotel Washington, will happen in stages, and there will be more auctions in the future.

“There’s a lot more to come on another date,” Rasmus said.

Place your bid online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.