1 dead, another injured after Northeast DC barbershop shooting

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a shooting inside a Northeast barbershop that left one man dead and another injured Tuesday.

When officers responded to Snap’s barbershop in the 6200 block of Dix Street around 12:22 p.m., they found two men inside with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital.

Kayvon Herder, 25, was not breathing when police arrived and later died at the hospital. The other man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two men in a black Infiniti car.

