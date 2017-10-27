‘We are winter-ready,’ says D.C. snow czar

WASHINGTON — Standing in front of a nearly full salt dome on a sunny October morning, snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures seem far away — yet the District of Columbia is preparing for the eventuality.

“The 834 members of the District snow team, we’re proud to say we are winter-ready,” said Christopher Shorter, director of the D.C. Department of Public Works.

During their annual dry run, D.C. agencies detailed new equipment, staffing levels, and strategies, to keep roads clear, government buildings open, residents warm and senior citizens cared for.

With 211 heavy plows for major roadways and 179 light plows for neighborhood streets, Shorter said, DPW has acquired new equipment and will be implementing new programs.

One focus will be expanding and improving the treatment of road surfaces with brine before frozen precipitation arrives.

Ten of the District’s heavy plows will be equipped with tanks that will wet salt, turning it into brine immediately before it is applied to the road surface.

“Pre-treatment prevents roads from becoming slippery by keeping the snow and ice from bonding to the pavement,” Shorter said.

In addition, D.C. acquired 10 small vehicles — slightly larger than golf carts — that will complement the work done on roadways.

“They’ll focus on clearing District bike lanes, ramps (for the disabled) at intersections, bridge deck sidewalks, and bus shelters,” he said.

Last winter’s weather was moderate, with one major snow event, Shorter said.

“According to the National Weather Service, this winter is expected to be another mild season, with slightly higher-than-average temperatures.”

City Administrator Rashad Young said the coordinated plan “will keep the city open and residents mobile, no matter how they may traverse the District.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.