201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Report: DC police didn't…

Report: DC police didn’t use body cameras in 1/3 of complaints

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 31, 2017 7:07 pm 10/31/2017 07:07pm
Share
FILE - This Dec. 11, 2014 file photo shows a body-worn camera being used as part of a pilot project. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke File)

WASHINGTON — All D.C. police patrol officers have been wearing body cameras since last December, but an annual review of police complaints finds one-third of the time, officers didn’t turn them on. 

Related Stories

D.C.’s Office of Police Complaints published the instances of noncompliance in its annual report.

“When we looked at it, it was really the first six to nine months of the full deployment within MPD and the patrol division, so it really doesn’t surprise me that much,” said Director Michael Tobin.

It is too soon to call it concerning, he said, but he’s eager to compare the data to the same time next year, when officers have had more time to get comfortable with the technology in their daily routines.

“Then I’ll be more confident in saying that either a trend is developing here or not,” Tobin said.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said in a statement, “MPD takes the failure to activate a camera very seriously, and we have worked with our officers who have readily accepted this technology to ensure that the cameras are activated when necessary.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
body-worn cameras dc police Government News Latest News Local News Michael Tobin Office of Police COmplaints Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest