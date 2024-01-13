Live Radio
American defender Donovan Pines signs with England’s third tier Barnsley

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 2:09 PM

American defender Donovan Pines has joined Barnsley of England’s third-tier League One, leaving Major League Soccer’s D.C. United after four seasons.

The 25-year-old agreed to a 1 1/2-year contract that includes a team option for 2025-26, the club said Saturday.

Pines played at the University of Maryland before signing with D.C. The 6-foot-5 center back made 21 league appearances last year.

Pines has played twice for the United States, both in the group stage of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

