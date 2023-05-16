Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 17

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 17
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Tampa Bay at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals
