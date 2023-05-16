Live Radio
Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 17

The Associated Press

May 16, 2023, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 17

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Tampa Bay at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals

