Colorado Rapids, D.C. United play to scoreless draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Ochoa made three saves for D.C. United and William Yarbrough had one save for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Rapids (8-12-9) outshot United (7-17-5) 8-7, with three shots on goal to one for United.

Both teams next play on Saturday. United visits Real Salt Lake and the Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

