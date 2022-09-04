LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » DC United » Colorado Rapids, D.C. United…

Colorado Rapids, D.C. United play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Ochoa made three saves for D.C. United and William Yarbrough had one save for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Rapids (8-12-9) outshot United (7-17-5) 8-7, with three shots on goal to one for United.

Both teams next play on Saturday. United visits Real Salt Lake and the Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up