RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » DC United » DC defender Brad Smith…

DC defender Brad Smith needs surgery for torn left ACL

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United defender Brad Smith will have surgery to repair a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Australian was injured during Friday’s 7-0 loss at Philadelphia. He entered the match as a 42nd-minute substitute and came out in the 67th.

D.C. said Sunday that team physician Dr. Chris Annunziata of OrthoVirginia will operate and Smith is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months.

Smith, who made his professional debut with Liverpool in 2013, was acquired from Seattle in January. He has made 23 international appearances for Australia, including three during qualifying for this year’s World Cup.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up