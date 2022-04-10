RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » DC United » Stuver perfect in net,…

Stuver perfect in net, Urruti scores; Austin beats Minnesota

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored an all-important goal while Brad Stuver stopped two shots as Austin earned a 1-0 win Sunday over Minnesota United.

Urruti’s game-winner came in the 58th minute to secure the win for Austin (3-1-2). Hector Jimenez had an assist on the goal.

Austin outshot United (2-2-2) 10-7, with three shots on goal to two for United.

Stuver saved both of the shots he faced for Austin. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin visiting D.C. United while United hosts the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up