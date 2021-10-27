Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Hamid secures 8th clean sheet, DC United beats New York 1-0

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 10:38 PM

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (24) gives a thumbs up during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored in the ninth minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (13-14-5) snapped a four-match winless streak. New York (12-12-7) had its eight-game undefeated streak come to an end.

Nigel Robertha got past the defense along the right side and sent it across the goal to find Paredes unmarked at the back post for a shot into an open net.

United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

