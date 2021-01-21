MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech 2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest 3. Colorado Rapids (from…

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana

11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington

12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California

13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse

14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist

16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver

17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest

18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis

19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown

20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia

21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke

22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State

23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida

24. New England, Edward Kizza, f, Pittsburgh

25. Toronto (from Minnesota), Matt Di Rosa, m, Maryland

26. Miami (from Seattle), Aime Mabika, d, Kentucky

27. Columbus, Justin Malou, d, Clemson

Second Round

28. Austin, Daniel Steedman, f, Virginia

29. Cincinnati, Avionne Flanagan, d, South Florida

30. Houston, Kristofer Strickler, f, Virginia Tech

31. Atlanta (from D.C. United), Josh Bauer, d, New Hampshire

32. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Logan Panchot, m, Stanford

33. Chicago, Jackson Ragen, d, Michigan

34. Salt Lake, Elijah Amo, f, Louisville

35. LA Galaxy, Preston Judd, f, Denver

36. Nashville (from Vancouver), Tom Judge, d, James Madison

38. Minnesota (from Montreal), Sean O’Hearn, d, NE Revolution II / Georgetown

39. San Jose, George Asomani, m, North Carolina State

40. N.Y. Red Bulls, Lamine Conte, m, Louisville

41. Los Angeles FC, CC Uche, d, Ohio State

41. Colorado, Pass

43. Portland, Dawson McCartney, m, Dartmouth College

44. New York City FC, Ben Di Rosa, d, Maryland

45. Toronto, Nathaniel Crofts, f, Virginia

46. Vancouver (from Nashville thru Philadelphia), Eric Iloski, m, UCLA

47. Chicago (from Nashville), Christian Pinzon, f, California State, Fullerton

48. FC Dallas, Colin Shutler, g, Virginia

49. Orlando City, Andrew Pannenberg, g, Wake Forest

50. Kansas City, Matt Constant, d, North Carolina

51. New England, Francois Dulysse, d, NE Revolution II / Manhattan College

52. Columbus (from Minnesota), Joshua Jackson-Ketchup, d, Ohio State

53. Vancouver (from Seattle), Joel Harrison, d, Michigan

54. Cincinnati (from Columbus), Jonas Fjeldberg, m, Dayton

