Traffic flowing after brief slowdown from presidential motorcade on Wednesday

The presidential motorcade’s trip to Virginia isn’t making a large impact on traffic Wednesday night, with the George Washington Parkway already opening up. Drivers were stalled for nearly an hour and a half on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway the last time President Joe Biden traveled to a campaign event three months ago.

Biden departed the White House around 6:15 p.m. to attend a “campaign reception” in McLean and will be returning to the White House by 8:30 p.m., according to Factba.se, a website that searches public databases.

WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said this motorcade’s security measures “will not be too impactful,” compared to hours-long delays on the Inner Loop the last time Biden traveled through Virginia to Maryland around 5 p.m. on June 27.

Dildine reminds commuters that motorcades happen daily in D.C., and it’s hard to predict what impact they’ll have on traffic.

“Some traffic holds for motorcades are brief, while others can take longer and be a bit more impactful,” Dildine said.

Drivers can look out for alerts from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operation Coordination and listen to WTOP for traffic updates.

