Setup for World Culture Festival shuts down DC roads

World Culture Festival starts next week in D.C. but restrictions on the roads are already in effect.

The festival features music, food trucks and yoga, and is expected to generate $29.8 million for D.C., Angie Gates, president and CEO of Events DC said last spring.

Setup for the festival started Monday and many roads are impacted through Oct. 5.

Parking restrictions

You can’t legally park on these streets from Sept. 28 at 6 a.m. through Oct. 1 at 11 p.m.:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

This part of 4th Street will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from Sept. 18 through Oct. 5, 2023 at noon:

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Road closures

Portions of 4th Street will also be closed to vehicles from Sept. 18 through Oct. 5 at noon:

4th Street from Jefferson Drive SW to Madison Drive NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Jefferson Drive SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW will be open for local traffic only

These streets are closed to vehicle traffic between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. They’re also closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1:

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street SW

If it’s deemed necessary for public safety, these streets could be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 through Oct. 1:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street Expressway from I-395 to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from the 14th Street bridge to Constitution Avenue NW

