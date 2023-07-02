2 dead, 1 hurt after three-vehicle crash that led to delays on I-95 in Stafford Co.

A three-vehicle crash left two people dead and another person injured, on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, an SUV and a sedan, happened near the Centreport Parkway (136-mile marker) at around 4:45 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Though all northbound lanes reopened by 10:40 a.m., some delays persisted.

The northbound lanes of the roadway were closed for around five hours Wednesday morning as police investigated the crash. That closure prompted significant delays from Stafford County to Fredericksburg, WTOP Traffic reported.

Police didn’t say the condition of the person who was injured or offer details about what caused the collision. The people who died weren’t identified by authorities.

