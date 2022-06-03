RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
$58M going to North Carolina, Virginia for high-speed rail

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 7:30 PM

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday.

The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and Petersburg, Virginia.

The high-speed rail will reach north to Richmond.

The two states have been planning since 1992 for such trains and are buying a rail route from CSX Corp.

Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. David Price and federal officials held a news conference in Wake Forest to highlight the funding.

