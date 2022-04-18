Weeks of delays predicted as track work begins on MARC Brunswick Line

CSX will be performing track work on the MARC Brunswick Line, and that means delays for commuters are possible until mid-May.

In a service alert posted online, the Maryland Transit Administration said CSX told MARC it would be working on the Brunswick Line from April 18 to May 12.

“This work, much like maintenance work on the roads you drive, is necessary to maintain a safe operation for all trains,” the service notice said.

“Brunswick Line trains may experience 10-15 minute delays caused by temporary speed restrictions placed after work is complete.”

The MARC Brunswick line runs from Martinsburg, West Virginia, through Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland, to Union Station in D.C.