Race closes part of the George Washington Parkway in Va.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 24, 2022, 8:44 AM

Part of the George Washington Parkway is closed to accommodate a race through Old Town Alexandria, Virginia Sunday morning.

The George Washington Parkway Classic starts at 8 a.m. and the kids race starts at 10:30 a.m. The parkway is closed from Mount Vernon to Old Town Alexandria, according to U.S. Park police.

The race includes a 5K, 10K and a 600-meter dash for kids. More information is available on the event’s website.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

