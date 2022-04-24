Race closes part of the George Washington Parkway in Va.

Part of the George Washington Parkway is closed to accommodate a race Sunday morning.

Part of the George Washington Parkway is closed to accommodate a race through Old Town Alexandria, Virginia Sunday morning.

The George Washington Parkway Classic starts at 8 a.m. and the kids race starts at 10:30 a.m. The parkway is closed from Mount Vernon to Old Town Alexandria, according to U.S. Park police.

For the latest on the impact of road closures and detours, listen WTOP’s traffic reports.

The race includes a 5K, 10K and a 600-meter dash for kids. More information is available on the event’s website.