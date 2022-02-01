American Legion Bridge became ‘skating rink’

The American Legion Bridge that connects Maryland and Virginia became a "skating rink" early Tuesday as multiple vehicles spun out or crashed.

The problems at the bridge are causing backups on the Outer Loop for morning commuters.

WTOP Traffic reporter Rich Hunter said he watched traffic cameras as the crashes occurred just after 4:20 a.m.

Ice was not responsible. Diesel fuel was, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

“The bridge turned into a skating rink,” Hunter said.

“There were cars scattered all over the bridge.”

At least four cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in the crashes.

Right after the crashes, traffic was narrowed to a single lane on the bridge, then the Outer Loop at the bridge was completely closed as crews began cleanup.

Clean up is still underway at 7:30 a.m.

One right lane is now open, but the delays begin approaching University Boulevard.

Below is a traffic map of the area.