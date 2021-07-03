Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Data show Virginia traffic fatalities rose in 2020 even with fewer drivers

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 2:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Data show deaths in car crashes rose statewide last year, even as Virginians drove less due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crash fatalities increased by 2% from 827 in 2019 to 847 in 2020, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. John Saunders, is the Virginia Highway Safety Office Director for the Department of Motor Vehicles.

He says having less traffic on the roadways last year encouraged speeding. With the July Fourth weekend expected to be busy with travelers, Virginia State Police increased patrolling through Monday at midnight.

