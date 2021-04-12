VDOT wants your thoughts on improvements at I-95 and Va. 123

Virginia's Department of Transportation wants public feedback on potential improvements to the intersection of Interstate 95 at Route 123 in Woodbridge.

VDOT’s study is looking into modifications and relocation of traffic signals, lane extensions, ramp reconfiguration and managing access, and pedestrian, bicycle and transit enhancements, to improve traffic flow and safety.

A presentation is available online at virginiadot.org/WoodbridgeStars.

Residents can send their feedback to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov or to Angel Tao, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.

According to VDOT, the I-95 intersection handles around 232,000 vehicles a day. Route 123 manages 71,000 vehicles per day.