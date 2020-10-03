CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Drivers advised to avoid Bay Bridge due to police activity

Zeke Hartner

October 3, 2020, 1:52 PM

Drivers attempting to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge heading west may want to make other plans. Police activity on the bridge is causing major delays and police have redirected traffic to avoid the bridge entirely.

US-50 Westbound is being redirected onto MD-213 to send thru traffic north to US-301.

Westbound drivers who are already committed beyond the redirect are getting by periodically, but are largely stopped, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for updates.

