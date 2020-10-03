Drivers advised to avoid Bay Bridge due to police activity

Drivers attempting to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge heading west may want to make other plans, as police activity on the bridge is causing major delays.

US-50 Westbound is being redirected onto MD-213 to send thru traffic north to US-301.

Westbound drivers who are already committed beyond the redirect are getting by periodically, but are largely stopped, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

