Tropical Storm Isaias leaves some Maryland roads in tatters

Tropical Storm Isaias has come and gone from the D.C. region, but it left plenty to remember it by, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, or MDOT SHA, is working to assess the damage.

Current areas of focus are roads in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Prince George’s counties, as engineers and road crews work to repair extensive damage that has left several roads and bridges inoperable.

Prince George’s County

One lane approaching the Maryland Route 381 Bridge over Swanson Creek near the Charles County line collapsed from the erosion of the roadway brought on by the torrential rain.

Initial repairs have been made to the road and more are expected to take place this weekend. The road is expected to be open by the end of next week.

Calvert County

A section of Maryland Route 263 (Plum Point Road) at Wilson Road was damaged during Isaias’ brief stay in the region and is need of repair. Work is expected to begin on Aug. 10.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted from Route 263 to Emmanuel Church Road to Wilson Road, which returns back to Plum Point Road.

St. Mary’s County

A bridge over over Saint Clements Creek on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) has been closed until crews can repair the storm damage. The agency said work on the bridge is expected to begin Aug. 10.

In the meantime, traffic is being detoured to Maryland Route 238 and Route 234.

Another bridge over on Maryland Route 6 (New Market Turner Road) over Persimmon Creek also suffered some damages and is in need of repair.

SHA said there is not a time frame set on repairs yet, and it is unclear how long the bridge will be closed.

Local traffic is being diverted from Maryland 6 to Flora Corner Road and Md. 5/Md. 235.