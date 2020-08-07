CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Tropical Storm Isaias leaves some Maryland roads in tatters

Zeke Hartner

August 7, 2020, 11:18 PM

Tropical Storm Isaias has come and gone from the D.C. region, but it left plenty to remember it by, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, or MDOT SHA, is working to assess the damage.

Current areas of focus are roads in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Prince George’s counties, as engineers and road crews work to repair extensive damage that has left several roads and bridges inoperable.

Prince George’s County

Maryland Route 381 Bridge. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration)

One lane approaching the Maryland Route 381 Bridge over Swanson Creek near the Charles County line collapsed from the erosion of the roadway brought on by the torrential rain.

Initial repairs have been made to the road and more are expected to take place this weekend. The road is expected to be open by the end of next week.

Calvert County

Maryland Route 263 at Wilson Road. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration)

A section of Maryland Route 263 (Plum Point Road) at Wilson Road was damaged during Isaias’ brief stay in the region and is need of repair. Work is expected to begin on Aug. 10.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted from Route 263 to Emmanuel Church Road to Wilson Road, which returns back to Plum Point Road.

St. Mary’s County

Maryland Route 5 Bridge over Saint Clement Creek. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration)

A bridge over over Saint Clements Creek on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) has been closed until crews can repair the storm damage. The agency said work on the bridge is expected to begin Aug. 10.

In the meantime, traffic is being detoured to Maryland Route 238 and Route 234.

Maryland Route 6 Bridge over Persimmon Creek. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration)

Another bridge over on Maryland Route 6 (New Market Turner Road) over Persimmon Creek also suffered some damages and is in need of repair.

SHA said there is not a time frame set on repairs yet, and it is unclear how long the bridge will be closed.

Local traffic is being diverted from Maryland 6 to Flora Corner Road and Md. 5/Md. 235.

More tree damage in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Sheared-off trees on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardstown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An overturned RV in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An uprooted tree in Leonardtown, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
One of the many huge, uprooted trees near Charlie Mills’ home along Point Lookout Rd. in Leonardtown, Maryland, where the National Weather Service said a tornado was seen touching down Tuesday morning. (Michelle Basch/WTOP)

Michelle Basch/WTOP
Windflowers (yes, that’s the common name) in the D.C. area survived Isaias. (Kate Ryan/WTOP)

WTOP/Kate Ryan
A Pepco crew assesses a fallen oak tree on 27th Street Northwest, south of Military Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
truck accident on West Lake Drive
On West Lake Drive near Tuckerman Lane in Montgomery County, a truck driver was struck by a falling tree. (Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and
car travels through a puddle
A car passes through a deep puddle on flood-prone Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Main Street in Ellicott City looked good around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning but with several hours of rain still to come. If rain becomes torrential, new alarms can warn of flooding. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Main Street in Ellicott City flows downhill to the Patuxent River. While a rising river after lots of rain is always a potential problem, in Ellicott City the 2016/2018 devastating floods were from torrential rain in short period of time. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
No Parking signs in place on Main Street. Many businesses in this stretch were devastated in 2018 and 2016 floods. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Old Town Alexandria sandbags in front of a business
Sandbags are up against the doors of Old Town Books in Alexandria. Old Town is prone to flooding. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Old Town Alexandria is prone to flooding. The city ran out of sandbags when they were distributed on Aug. 3. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
truck accident on West Lake Drive
