Fairfax Connector bus strike ends

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1764 bargaining team said the remaining issues are wages, vacation, sick time and retirement issues but "a deal is within reach."

All Fairfax Connector buses are expected to run their regular routes Monday now that the bus strike in Virginia’s largest county is ending.

Transdev, the private company that operates buses for Fairfax County, said the strike is ending without a finalized contract.

“Transdev and the union have come to a mutual agreement to end the current strike. The parties are continuing to bargain in good faith and hope to come to a contract soon,” Transdev said in a statement.

One reason the strike is ending now is that parties expect to meet Monday with Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman-Elect Jeff McKay, the union said.

As part of agreeing to go back to work, workers will not be disciplined for participating in the strike.

The agreement to return to work is a single page promising that union workers return to their jobs Monday. Negotiations will continue all week and into the following week. In addition, the union will provide 72 hours notice if a second strike occurs.

The separate strike against Transdev’s Metrobus operations out of the privatized Cinder Bed Road garage continues. That strike has been going on for about seven weeks.

The Fairfax Connector strike lasted only a few days, but affected roughly 30,000 riders.

