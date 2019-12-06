Fairfax Connector strike affected Friday service

The strike involving Fairfax Connector bus workers continued for a second day in Virginia's largest county.

Routes that are running Friday on a Sunday schedule are: 151, 171, 310, 322, 401, 402, 630, 640, 650, 950, 981, 983, RIBS 1 and RIBS 3.

All other Fairfax Connector routes are canceled until further notice.

When the strike started Thursday, Fairfax Connector thought it could get enough drivers but it could not, so it reduced service.

The strike is one of two involving bus drivers in Fairfax County. The other is in its sixth week and involves at Metro’s Cinder Bed Road garage in Lorton.

Negotiations continued Thursday between the Amalgamated Transit Union and Transdev, which operates the buses.

Bus riders are urged to use alternatives.

