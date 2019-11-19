Westbound center lane on Bay Bridge to close for road work

The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing the center westbound lane on the Bay Bridge from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for two days, from Tuesday through Thursday.

Ready for another Bay Bridge headache? Good! Neither are we.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing the center westbound lane on the bridge from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for three days this week, from Tuesday through Thursday.

MDTA says it wants to take advantage of the days’ (relatively) good temperatures for roadwork to pour concrete and that the sections in the work zone are longer than normal, requiring about 3 1/2 hours to pour.

Drivers should expect backups of up to 3 miles and tack on an additional 25 to 30 minutes of travel time.

During the temporary closures, wide-loads have to use the 11-foot lanes.

For the latest on Bay Bridge traffic, call 1-877-229-7726 or visit baybridge.com. To sign up for email/text alerts or to view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. MDTA is also on Facebook and Twitter.

