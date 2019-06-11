202
The 10 best places to live in the U.S. for public transportation in 2019

June 11, 2019
Where can you live without a car?

For many people looking to relocate to a new part of the country, the options for getting to work, home and anywhere else can often be a deal-breaker.

For the sake of avoiding white-knuckle traffic, public transportation may be your preferred means of travel, not to mention the fact that it can help offset a high cost of living. But if you’re planning to count on a bus or train to get you from point A to point B, you may find your choice of metro areas is limited.

Of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. that make up the Best Places to Live list, only 10 have public transportation used by more than 5% of local residents for daily commuting, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read on for the 10 Best Places to Live for Public Transportation.

The top places for public transportation in the U.S. include:

— New York City

— San Francisco

— Washington, D.C.

— Boston

— Chicago

— Seattle

— Philadelphia

— Honolulu

— Portland

— Baltimore

