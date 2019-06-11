The 10 best places to live in the U.S. for public transportation in 2019

Of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. that make up U.S. News' "Best Places to Live" list, only 10 have public transportation used by more than 5% of local residents for daily commuting. See where D.C. and Baltimore rank.

Where can you live without a car?

For many people looking to relocate to a new part of the country, the options for getting to work, home and anywhere else can often be a deal-breaker.

For the sake of avoiding white-knuckle traffic, public transportation may be your preferred means of travel, not to mention the fact that it can help offset a high cost of living. But if you’re planning to count on a bus or train to get you from point A to point B, you may find your choice of metro areas is limited.

Of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. that make up the Best Places to Live list, only 10 have public transportation used by more than 5% of local residents for daily commuting, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read on for the 10 Best Places to Live for Public Transportation.

9. Baltimore (tie) Best Places 2019 Rank: 100

Metro Population: 2,792,050

Median Home Price: $248,833

Median Annual Salary: $56,400

Public Transit Use: 6% Public transportation is used by 6% of the Baltimore metro area. Commonly utilized transit around Baltimore includes buses and the local subway that runs from the center of the city out to the suburb Owings Mills. Additionally, Baltimore’s location on the Eastern Seaboard makes it easy to take advantage of Amtrak and MARC train systems that can take you north to Philadelphia, New York and Boston, or south to Washington, D.C. Learn more about Baltimore. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The top places for public transportation in the U.S. include:

— New York City

— San Francisco

— Washington, D.C.

— Boston

— Chicago

— Seattle

— Philadelphia

— Honolulu

— Portland

— Baltimore

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019

The 20 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather in 2019

The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life in 2019

The 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Public Transportation in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com