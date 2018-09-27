MARC service in and out of Union Station faces delays after Amtrak issues

Expect delays getting in or out of Union Station in D.C. if you're using MARC. Some trains have been canceled and there are delays following an Amtrak signal issue north of Union Station.

WASHINGTON — Expect delays getting in or out of Union Station in D.C. if you’re using MARC. Some trains have been canceled and there are delays following an Amtrak signal issue north of Union Station.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, trains entering Union Station from the Camden or Brunswick Lines were halted and Penn Line service was limited to one track.

MTA said Amtrak had restored service to D.C. a short while later.

The Camden and Brunswick lines appear to be the hardest hit.

Check the MTA website for train advisories.

Update Marc Camden line train delays — Amtrak has restored service into DC. They are working through the congestion. 849 will be the next train into the station. 846 will depart heading north with a minor delay. https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 27, 2018

