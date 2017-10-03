3rd Street Tunnel Project in DC closes major commuting road

WASHINGTON — It’s now even harder for drivers to get by the 3rd Street Tunnel Project in downtown D.C.

Construction on the $1.3 billion development has reached a phase requiring the closures of Massachusetts Avenue between 2nd and 4th Streets NW.

The District Department of Transportation has not said how long the closure might last but said that the major commuting roadway will reopen when traffic signals are installed and operating.

Third and 4th Streets between G and H Streets NW will also be temporarily closed. Eastbound traffic on Massachusetts Avenue is being detoured onto 4th Street to E Street and westbound traffic is being detoured onto 2nd Street to K Street.

Some commuters have complained about severe rush hour gridlock in the area even before the street closures and detours that became effective Saturday.

The privately-financed project involves erecting a platform over Interstate 395 which slices through the neighborhood. The platform will accommodate buildings and reroute traffic, uniting Capitol Hill with the east end of the city.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

