ParkMobile users might want to change password after cybersecurity ‘incident’

Atlanta, Georgia-based ParkMobile is alerting users to a cybersecurity "incident" that occurred last month.

Atlanta, Georgia-based ParkMobile is alerting users to a cybersecurity “incident” that occurred last month.

“In March, ParkMobile became aware of a cybersecurity incident linked to a vulnerability in a third-party software which we use,” the company said in a news release.

“In response, we immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading cybersecurity firm to address the incident. We quickly eliminated the third-party vulnerability, and we continue to maintain our security and monitor our systems. Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the appropriate law enforcement authorities.”

ParkMobile said no credit card information or data related to users’ parking transaction history was accessed.

However, some information was accessed, including license plate numbers as well as email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle nicknames and encrypted passwords (though the company says the passwords can’t be read). Some mailing addresses may also have been affected.

ParkMobile says users can change their passwords in the “Settings” section of the app or by logging in online.