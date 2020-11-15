CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
COVID-19-related data breach affects thousands in Delaware

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:37 PM

DOVER, Del. — Public health officials in Delaware say the personal information of thousands of people who were tested for the coronavirus this summer was mistakenly shared with an unauthorized individual.

The state’s Division of Public Health on Sunday announced the data breach happened when a temporary staff member sent two unencrypted emails in August that included files with the test results, names, dates of birth and phone numbers of 10,000 people.

The Delaware State News reported the files did not include financial information. Officials say a call center will open Monday to provide information about the data breach.

