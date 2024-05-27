Arlington Co. police arrest Maryland man accused of assaulting on-duty officer

Arlington County, Virginia, police have identified and charged a Charles County, Maryland, man with the assault and malicious wounding of an on-duty police officer Sunday.

Arlington County, Virginia, police have charged a Charles County, Maryland, man with the assault and malicious wounding of an on-duty police officer Sunday.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike, according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

Officials said 29-year-old Otis Brown, a resident of Waldorf, Maryland, was outside a business in the area “attempting to confront security personnel” when the parking enforcement officer arrived.

“The officer approached and issued commands to the suspect, who was noncompliant, and subsequently shoved the officer into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, causing property damage,” the department said. “The suspect then assaulted the officer by striking him several times before fleeing the scene on foot with a female subject.”

Brown was arrested a short time later near the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Glebe Road, police said.

The officer involved in this incident was seriously injured, according to officials, and is currently being treated in a local hospital.

Brown was also taken to a hospital for evaluation before officials took him into custody. He is charged with assault on police, aggravated malicious wounding and felony destruction of property.

Arlington police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to submit tips to the department.

An approximate location for the incident is included below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.