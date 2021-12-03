3 charged in series of Northwest DC robberies

Two D.C. men and a Maryland woman linked to a series of robberies have been indicted on several charges, including fraud and kidnapping.

Mekhi Truesdale, 19, and William Bell, 19, both of D.C., face 98 charges for robberies that took place in Northwest D.C. in fall 2020. Jada Winder, 19, of Greenbelt, is also facing charges of fraud and receiving stolen property.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Bell Wednesday in California, while Winder was arrested last Wednesday in Greenbelt. Truesdale was arrested Nov. 5, 2020 in the Georgetown area.

D.C. police, the FBI and U.S. Park Police investigated the armed robberies that took place in D.C. and Maryland in October and November last year.

Prosecutors said that the men took at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint, including three people who were kidnapped and forced into a vehicle, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia said. On several occasions after the robberies, the two used mobile apps, such as Venmo and Cash App, to transfer funds from the victims to themselves and at least twice to Winder.

The robberies took place between Oct. 17, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2020, at several locations. From Oct. 31, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2020, prosecutors said Truesdale and Bell robbed nine people during four robberies at Fort Reno Park, the 3100 block of P Street NW, the 1400 block of 22nd Street NW and the 2400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The men, who remain detained, and Winder are scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 10