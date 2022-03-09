RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Coronavirus » Delaware paramedic gets probation…

Delaware paramedic gets probation for fake vaccine cards

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware paramedic has been sentenced to six months of probation for making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The News Journal reports that David Hodges pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor on Monday.

The judge also ordered him to pay a $1,300 fine, which is equivalent to what federal prosecutors said were his proceeds from the scheme.

Charging documents say that Hodges came up with the plan in February 2021 and it lasted through that June. Court documents show he printed fake templates from another state’s health department website and took blank cards from a Dover facility where he worked.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up