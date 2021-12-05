Delaware saw highest new daily COVID-19 cases last week since January

Delaware saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since January last week.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since January last week.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that there were 776 new positive cases on Friday, reaching rates not seen since the beginning of the year. The number represents a sharp uptick from the 285 new positive cases that were reported four days earlier, on Nov. 29, according to state data.

At the end of November, health officials predicted that the state would experience a spike in the number of cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings. Officials mostly attributed the spike in recent weeks to people spending more time indoors.

