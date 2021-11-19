CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Maryland expands booster shot eligibility to all adults

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:52 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Friday. People 18 and older who completed a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster.

Individuals who received a primary series of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago continue to be eligible for a booster dose.

Hogan says more than 800,000 booster shots have been administered in the state.

Hogan says the state continues to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.

