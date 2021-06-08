CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Coronavirus » US education secretary promotes…

US education secretary promotes vaccine efforts at colleges

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a suburban Detroit community college Tuesday to highlight the White House’s efforts to encourage similar efforts across the country.

“We’ve been talking about how we’re going to recover as a country and all hands on deck,” Cardona said at Henry Ford College in Dearborn.

“So this is a great example of how colleges can do their part to bring people in to get them vaccinated,” he told clinic workers and news media.

Cardona also talked about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 College Challenge, in which colleges and universities commit to working to get their communities vaccinated. The challenge is part of President Joe Biden’s effort to get at least one vaccine dose into 70% of American adults by July 4.

“We have to continue to double down our efforts to get those who are a little unsure, uncomfortable. Or maybe we have to bring vaccine to them,” Cardona said. “I know there are some folks that might want it, but have issues with transportation. We’re working on every angle to make sure that we get as many shots in the arms of folks.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up