State announces 24 virus-related deaths after records review

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 8:39 AM

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware have announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths.

The Delaware State news reported Wednesday that the 13 of those deaths occurred as far back as December and were reported following a review of death certificate records.

The 24 newly reported deaths bring the state’s virus death toll to 1,245.

The people who died ranged in age from 43 to 99. More than 80% of the people who died were 65 years and older.

Thirteen of the newly reported deaths lived in a long-term care facility.

Just over half of the state’s virus-related deaths have involved people living in a long-term care facility.

Meanwhile, 129,156 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the state.

