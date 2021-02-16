CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Most Marylanders due state…

Most Marylanders due state relief payments could see money by Friday

Matt Small

February 16, 2021, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Most of the low-income Maryland residents due for state stimulus payments of $300 and $500 under a new relief package signed Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan could see that money by Friday, state Comptroller Peter Franchot said Tuesday.

Maryland began processing stimulus payments Tuesday morning. Franchot said 98% of the nearly 423,000 eligible recipients will see money “by the end of the week.”

“I know as comptroller that time is critical, and many families are in desperate need right now. Every one of my 1,100 employees are absolutely committed to getting these payments into the pockets of eligible recipients as quickly as possible,” Franchot said.

He said 266,985 electronic payments totaling $113.6 million are being sent to banks for “fraud detection reviews” before landing in recipients’ bank accounts.

Franchot added that 148,972 paper checks worth $61.7 million will be printed, too, and mailed by Monday.

Relief payments for 6,574 Marylanders are “currently in a holding pattern,” as he said the state doesn’t have a verified mailing address for those recipients.

Marylanders who wish to check for their eligibility can access the state’s RELIEF Act Stimulus Portal.

Franchot said those with specific questions concerning relief payments can email the state at reliefact@marylandtaxes.gov or call 833-345-2787.

You can watch Franchot’s news conference below:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up