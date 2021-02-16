Most Marylanders due state relief payments could see money by Friday

Maryland began processing stimulus payments Tuesday morning; Comptroller Peter Franchot said 98% of the nearly 423,000 eligible recipients will see money "by the end of the week."

Most of the low-income Maryland residents due for state stimulus payments of $300 and $500 under a new relief package signed Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan could see that money by Friday, state Comptroller Peter Franchot said Tuesday.

Maryland began processing stimulus payments Tuesday morning. Franchot said 98% of the nearly 423,000 eligible recipients will see money “by the end of the week.”

“I know as comptroller that time is critical, and many families are in desperate need right now. Every one of my 1,100 employees are absolutely committed to getting these payments into the pockets of eligible recipients as quickly as possible,” Franchot said.

He said 266,985 electronic payments totaling $113.6 million are being sent to banks for “fraud detection reviews” before landing in recipients’ bank accounts.

Franchot added that 148,972 paper checks worth $61.7 million will be printed, too, and mailed by Monday.

Relief payments for 6,574 Marylanders are “currently in a holding pattern,” as he said the state doesn’t have a verified mailing address for those recipients.

Marylanders who wish to check for their eligibility can access the state’s RELIEF Act Stimulus Portal.

Franchot said those with specific questions concerning relief payments can email the state at reliefact@marylandtaxes.gov or call 833-345-2787.

You can watch Franchot’s news conference below: