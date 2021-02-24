CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Exposure app has been downloaded by 100K adults in Delaware

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 8:31 AM

DOVER, Del. — An app that alerts people in Delaware to potential exposures to the coronavirus has been downloaded by more than 100,000 adults in the state.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the download numbers have surpassed the expectations of state officials.

The state had initially hoped to reach about 77,000 Delawareans when it was launched in September. But the COVID Alert DE app has been downloaded 100,005 times as of Tuesday.

A person with the app will receive an anonymous notification if they’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials stress that the app is not a substitute for basic public health precautionary measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

