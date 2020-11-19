Judge dismisses Maryland lawsuit challenging COVID-19 rules

The lawsuit included several pastors and other plaintiffs. It argued that Gov. Hogan was violating the individual and constitutional liberties of residents.

FREDERICK, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Maryland lawmaker and other plaintiffs that said Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional.

The Frederick News-Post reports the judge issued the ruling Wednesday, saying state Del. Dan Cox and the plaintiffs’ amended complaint did not outweigh the governor’s duty to protect public health.

Court records show Cox and other plaintiffs had submitted an amended complaint in May, and Hogan’s office responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in June.

The lawsuit included several pastors and other plaintiffs. It argued that Hogan was violating the individual and constitutional liberties of Maryland residents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.