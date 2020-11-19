THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Coronavirus » Judge dismisses Maryland lawsuit…

Judge dismisses Maryland lawsuit challenging COVID-19 rules

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREDERICK, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Maryland lawmaker and other plaintiffs that said Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional.

The Frederick News-Post reports the judge issued the ruling Wednesday, saying state Del. Dan Cox and the plaintiffs’ amended complaint did not outweigh the governor’s duty to protect public health.

Court records show Cox and other plaintiffs had submitted an amended complaint in May, and Hogan’s office responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in June.

The lawsuit included several pastors and other plaintiffs. It argued that Hogan was violating the individual and constitutional liberties of Maryland residents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up