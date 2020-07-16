Anne Arundel County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The cancellation includes the Halloween Happening Haunted Barn and Hayride event in October. The full fair will return in 2021.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The board of directors of a Maryland county fair has decided to cancel this year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Capital Gazette reported that the fair’s board of directors voted this week to cancel the Anne Arundel County Fair.

The cancellation includes the Halloween Happening Haunted Barn and Hayride event in October. The full fair will return in 2021.

A virtual exhibit will be created for fair participants that would like to show off their projects.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is undecided as the county is still prohibiting larger events.

